Probable Formations: Verona vs Roma

For the second straight season, Roma will be playing on All Hallows Eve. Last season, the day ended up being a fright fest for the Giallorossi. Roma dropped a home match against Milan 2-1 despite out-chancing the eventual champs.

Roma won’t be playing quite as strong of an opponent this season, but road matches at the Bentigodi are never a straightforward task. So, Jose Mourinho will have to field a strong lineup against 19th-place Verona to avoid having a Hellas Halloween.

The injuries are making things a bit more difficult, which seems to be a never-ending cycle this season for the Giallorossi. Earlier on Sunday, Leonardo Spinazzola reportedly picked up a muscle injury in training and will be out for this match. However, in some good news, Zeki Celik and Nemanja Matic have recovered to make the trip with the team. Celik has been out for nearly a month after being injured against Real Betis at the Olimpico. Neither one is expected to start in this one, though.

With Spina injured and Celik not ready to start, it’ll be Nicola Zalewski and Rick Karsdorp at the wing-back positions. The rest of the line-up should be straightforward for Mourinho as well. With Tammy Abraham getting back on the scoresheet on Thursday at HJK, he’ll get the nod again on Sunday in the hope that he can get on a heater. He’ll be joined in attack by Nicoló Zaniolo, who will be well-rested after being suspended for the match in Finland.

Matic starting from the bench means we’ll again see Mady Camara and Bryan Cristante in the central midfield. They’ll sit behind Lorenzo Pellegrini in the attacking mid. Rounding out the XI will be the usual center-back trio and Rui Patricio.

Probable Formations

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Patricio; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Zalewski, Cristante, Camara, Karsdorp; Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Abraham.