Hellas Verona vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Halloween is a time for tricks and treats. With Roma in danger of sliding down the table and out of the top four, let's hope for more of the latter. While the Giallorossi were able to keep their Europa League lifeline afloat for another week by defeating HJK Helsinki last week, they haven't been quite as fortunate in Serie A, where our last look saw the capital club fall to a red-hot Napoli side in a tough one-nil fixture last Sunday.

Thanks to a spate of injuries and suspensions, José Mourinho has given playing time to the likes of Cristian Volpato, Marash Kumbulla, and even Giacomo Faticanti over the past week and a half. Even though Hellas Verona are in a veritable free-fall (losers of six-straight matches), Roma can't take anything for granted.

The lineups are in, so let’s see if Roma will walk away with a sumptuous set of Twix bars or a disgusting Butterfinger.

Lineups

Hellas Verona

Roma