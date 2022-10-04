Roma Could Look to Lock-Up Mourinho Through 2026

As School House Rock told us, three is a magic number. While they were referring to triangles, tricycles, and various other three-pointed figures, for José Mourinho, three hasn't always been so magical. Whether it was his miracle race to a European title with Porto two decades ago, his world-conquering run with Inter Milan, or even his two stints at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea, José Mourinho seldom says in any locale longer than three years.

However, according to reports from La Repubblica, The Special One could break his unwritten rule by extending his stay in the Italian capital. While Mourinho hasn't yet transformed Roma into a treble-winning side, his bravado has rubbed off on the Giallorossi, who hoisted the Europa Conference League trophy last spring, breaking the club's thirty-year European trophy drought in the process. The inaugural ECL title was also the club's first silverware of any sort since the 2008 Coppa Italia.

Mourinho's football hasn't always produced immediate results, but with the club nestled in sixth place (only four points from the top) and faring well in several advanced metrics, his methods are working. And being the forward thinkers they are, the Friedkin Group is keen on keeping Mourinho around and will reportedly meet with his representatives during the World Cup break in November to hammer out a contract extension through 2026.

Needless to say, this would be a significant sign of faith from the Friedkin family, but with another year remaining on his current deal and his penchant to leave clubs after three years, this is no sure thing.

Stay tuned. With the sport on hiatus next month, more updates will likely come.