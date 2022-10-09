A.S. Roma vs. U.S. Lecce: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi host newly-promoted U.S. Lecce today at the Stadio Olimpico, looking to quickly put their midweek loss to Real Betis behind them. Because of the match congestion Roma is facing, there are several major changes to the I Lupi lineup for this one, including the insertion of Nicola Zalewski, Andrea Belotti, and Matias Viña into the starting eleven.

Some of these moves are out of necessity; putting in Viña and Zalewski as the starting full-backs is clearly not Mourinho’s first choice, but with injuries to Rick Karsdorp and Zeki Çelik devastating Roma’s right-wing-back depth and Leonardo Spinazzola out of form, this tactical adjustment is practically required. Meanwhile, Roma’s controversial midfield double-pivot of Bryan Cristante and Nemanja Matić gets a short break, as Lorenzo Pellegrini looks to be shifted back into a more traditional midfield role alongside Cristante, leaving Paulo Dybala, Nicolò Zaniolo, and Andrea Belotti up front for the Giallorossi.

Not to be too cocky, but even in their weakened state, the Giallorossi should be able to win three points against Lecce today. Every Romanista knows that should and will are two entirely different concepts when Roma goes up against a smaller side, however, so I’m sure most of you will be on the edge of your seat for the full ninety alongside me. Keep up with the match down below in the comments section, or follow along with us on Twitter or Facebook!

Lineups

Roma

Lecce

DAJE ROMA!