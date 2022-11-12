Probable Formations: Roma vs Torino

There's no doubt that Paulo Dybala's extended lay-off has been felt by the Giallorossi. In recent weeks, a Roma attack that has been creating plenty of expected goals (but not finishing chances) has been limited to fewer chances and even fewer goals. Before his injury, Dybala was Roma's most lethal attacker and a bona fide match-winner. Without him, Roma has no one capable of creating something out of nothing to steal a match.

Dybala's long-awaited return may have finally arrived, as he'll try to prove his fitness and worth to Argentina National Team manager Lionel Scaloni ahead of next week's World Cup. Expect Dybala to play in this match, but it seems unlikely that he will start after such a long injury absence.

In his place, youngster Cristian Volpato—who's drawn the praises of José Mourinho—will get another start, supporting Nicoló Zaniolo and Tammy Abraham in the attack, who should be extra motivated after being snubbed by Gareth Southgate for a place on England's World Cup roster.

The only place in the XI that looks up for grabs is in the central midfield, where Mourinho will have to choose between Nemanja Matic and Mady Camara. It's expected that the Guinean will get the start alongside Bryan Cristante.

Probable Formation

ROMA (3-4-1-2): Patricio; Ibañez, Smalling, Mancini; Zalewski, Camara, Cristante, Çelik; Volpato; Zaniolo, Abraham