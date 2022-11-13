Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 15: Roma vs. Torino

Filed under:
November 13
Highlights of Roma's Last-Gasp Draw Against Torino
Sluggish play, questionable calls and an unlikely hero. Yup, this was definitely a Roma match.
-
November 13
Roma vs. Torino: Lineups & Game Thread
Last match before the break!
-
November 12
Probable Formations: Roma vs Torino
The Giallorossi welcome back Paulo Dybala, but will La Joya go from the opening whistle?
-
November 12
Roma vs. Torino Preview: Can Giallorossi Head into World Cup Break on a High Note?
Roma’s limping into the World Cup break, but there are reasons to be optimistic as they close out their 2022 match fixtures.