Across the Romaverse, #111: Roma Limps Into World Cup Break

Depending on who you ask, the real Roma will either come roaring back in January with a fully fit squad or there are simply too many problems to fix to salvage a top-four spot. No matter which side you’re on, we’ll have about fifty days before the Giallorossi can prove either theory right. So, they’ll be plenty of time to debate it on our message boards, Twitter, and, of course, here on ATR.

This week with Jimmy and Brandon tied up with actual work, I brought on a guest. Mass Riccio joins the show to give his perspective on all things Roma.

We discuss a wide array of topics, including:

Roma’s draw with Torino

Dybala changing the game

Roma’s continued struggles to score

Rick Karsdorp’s excommunication

Adidas on the horizon

Ronaldo links

and much more…

