Across the Romaverse, #109: Volpato Vanquishes Verona, Derby Preview & More!

Things certainly got scary for Roma on Halloween in Verona. The Giallorossi struggled to break the defenses of a stubborn 10-man Verona side. But, in the end, it was 18-year-old Cristian Volpato who came to the rescue to end Roma’s fright fest at the Bentigodi and vanquish Verona.

In this episode of the pod, I’m joined by special guest Nick Dianni of the Kicks and Picks podcast to discuss the match. We also look ahead to the upcoming Derby della Capitale and I pick Nick’s brain about the Biancoceleste on some of the following topics and more:

Lazio’s Summer Mercato

Sarri Year 1 & 2 and Lazio’s Season so far

Who needs to step up for Lazio?

Who does he believe is Roma’s danger man?

Plus, a look at some of the betting angles for the big match

As always, we thank you for listening and encourage you to weigh in on the boards below. Give Nick a follow and keep an eye out for his written Q&A later in the week.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: