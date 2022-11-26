Report: Bove Could Leave Rome in January; Three Clubs Interested

As is often the case when studying transfer rumors, we tend to focus on the potential incoming moves. While Roma put the finishing touches on Ola Solbakken's long-rumored move to the capital, several names may follow in his wake, including Barcelona's wantaway forward Memphis Depay, not to mention the new defenders hinted at by José Mourinho and Tiago Pinto.

Of course, incoming transfers are only half the equation. With roster space and funds limited, Pinto may be forced to trim the fat before he drops any new players on Mourinho's lap. And one of the more intriguing names on the chopping block is Edoardo Bove.

While the 20-year-old Roman midfielder technically made his professional debut during the 2020-2021 season, he saw his first (semi) extended run under Mourinho last season, making 13 appearances between Serie A and Roma's triumphant run through the Europa Conference League.

Bove didn't exactly blow the doors off the building, but he did just enough to pique our interests, so much so that we ranked him 6th in our annual Top 10 U-23 countdown, drawing comparisons to Daniele De Rossi and Patrick Viera. Lofty comps for sure, but Bove certainly didn't look bashful in his brief cameo.

However, that spring surprise didn't carry over to the new season, where Bove has struggled to make his mark, seeing only 124 minutes of action in all competitions this season. With Roma desperate to free up funds to sign Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi, Il Tempo speculates that Bove could leave the capital in January.

According to their reporting, Lecce, Spezia, and Salernitana are each interested in acquiring Bove, who is rumored to prefer a club that can assure a steady role. While we certainly can't blame him for that, losing Bove would be a blow to the club's future. However, Pinto can cushion that blow if he can reacquire Frattesi in the next breath.

As always, stay tuned. This game of musical chairs should continue throughout the winter.