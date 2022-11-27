Across the Romaverse Listener Q&A Submissions

With the World Cup in full swing, the football’s premier tournament has been stealing all of the headlines. And while most of our attention has been on the happenings in Qatar, the Romaverse keeps on spinning. Ola Solbakken has signed with the Giallorossi. Edoardo Bove and Eldor Shomorudov are rumored with exits in January. Meanwhile, the first team is on a tour of Japan to keep fit.

So, with no matches to talk about and plenty still happening around the club, we felt this was a perfect time to field listener questions. Submit your questions via the attached Google Form, and we’ll answer as many as we can on episode #112 and/or future episodes.