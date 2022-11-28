World Cup Open Thread: Matchday 9

As hard as it is to believe, the 2022 World Cup is nearly a week and a half old. And over the past nine days, we've seen multiple shocking upsets, controversial calls, and legends like Lionel Messi pulling their nation back from the brink. The events leading up to and surrounding this World Cup were shrouded in controversy, but the product on the pitch hasn't disappointed.

Today's slate of fixtures features heavyweights like Brazil and Portugal, who will look to strengthen their claims on their respective groups, while squads like Cameroon, Ghana, and Serbia are already fighting for their lives.

With that in mind, let's take a quick look at today's matches.

Cameroon vs. Serbia

Kickoff: 5:00 EST/11:00 CET | Location: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1, Telemundo (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match, but Serie A fans will no doubt enjoy watching Dusan Vlahovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic free from worry.

South Korea vs. Ghana

Kickoff: 8:00 EST/14:00 CET

Location: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

How to Watch: Sling, Telemundo, Peacock, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App (United States); TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS, TSN5, TSN4, TSN1, RDS App, TSN App (Canada). Other locations

Roma Interest: None to speak of, but it's not like you need an excuse to enjoy Son Heung-Min playing football. Roma fans will also recognize Napoli midfielder (and former Roma rumor mill subject) Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who features for Cameroon.

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Kickoff: 11:00 EST/17:00 CET

Location: Stadium 974, Doha

How to Watch: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS App, TSN4, TSN3, RDS, TSN5, TSN1 (Canada). Other Locations.

Roma Interest: Roger Ibañez missed the cut for the Brazilian National Team, but we still have our old friend Alisson Becker to cheer on, who will have his work cut out for him as he faces Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka, and the rest of solid Swiss side.

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Kickoff: 2:00 EST/18:00 CET

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

How to Watch: Fox, Telemundo, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (United States); TSN5, TSN4, RDS, TSN.ca, RDS App, TSN1, TSN App, TSN3(Canada). Other Locations.

Roma Interest: With Rui Patricio seemingly set to play second fiddle to Diogo Costa in goal, the only tangible Giallorossi connection in Monday's capper is Matías Viña, who came on in the second half of Uruguay's nil-nil draw with South Korea last week.

Enjoy today's matches!