World Cup Open Thread: Matchday 10

The 2022 World Cup will be difficult to forget for a number of reasons. From its inception in the deserts of Qatar years back to the stadium building and political controversies, there was plenty to talk about before the tournament even began. Now, with the matches underway, there has been lots to talk about on the pitch as well.

With this tournament taking place smack dab in the middle of the European domestic seasons, it promised to provide new twists to an old format. And in that regard, this tournament has yet to disappoint. From historic upsets like Saudi Arabia knocking off Argentina to players like Leo Messi setting individual milestones, the 2022 World Cup has kept us fixated match after match.

And now, we come down to the last four days of the group stage, where matches become de facto elimination games, crushing the dreams of some nations while others live on into the knockout rounds.

Netherlands vs. Qatar

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor)

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports, Go Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match, but the Dutch will be looking to make an impression against the hosts to secure advancement and the top spot in Group A.

Ecuador vs. Senegal

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan (Ar-Rayyan))

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports Go, Telemundo, Peacock (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match either, but this one should be intense. With the Dutch likely to cruise to victory against Qatar, this becomes a de facto elimination match. With Ecuador ahead by a point, Senegal must win, while Ecuador just needs a draw.

Iran vs. USA

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Al Thumama Stadium (ad-Dōha (Doha))

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports Go, Telemundo, Peacock (United States); TSN2, RDS 2 (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match, but this should be a heated fixture. Like the Ecuador-Cameroon match, this one will also determine who advances from Group B. Plus, we get the added Iranian flag social media controversy and long political rivalry between these two nations. This should be fierce match with the United States needing a win and Iran a draw or better to advance.

Wales vs. England

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan (Al-Rayyan))

How to Watch: Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports Go, Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match, but this match should be chippy. England has virtually secured advancement, while Wales is nearly eliminated. However, the Welsh would love to play spoiler and at least prevent their neighbors from winning the group. The long history between these two nations should mean that there could be some heated exchanges.

Enjoy today’s matches!