Report: Roma Considering Kumbulla-for-Saša Lukić Swap

With the rest of the footballing world fixated on the World Cup in Qatar and José Mourinho and Roma wrapping up their tour of Japan soon, Giallorossi GM Tiago Pinto is busy working the phones, prepping the capital club for the second half of the season. Sitting in seventh place, Roma is in decent shape—trailing the top four by only three points—so don't expect Pinto to throw the baby out with the bath water, but the first 15 matches have revealed some severe cracks in Roma's facade.

Between Tammy Abraham's goal-scoring struggles, fatigue plaguing the backline, and the midfield beset by injuries and spotty play, Pinto has a lot of wrinkles to iron out before the season resume in January. Having invested so heavily in Abraham and Andrea Belotti (though not necessarily financially in Belotti's case), Pinto isn't likely to spend the winter hunting for a new striker, freeing him to focus on the midfield and defense.

And, as luck would have it, La Stampa dropped an interesting rumor earlier today that bridges that gap. According to the Torino-based paper, Roma and Torino are considering a Marash Kumbulla for Saša Lukić swap after the latter has seemingly slipped down the pecking order in Torino.

After logging nearly 3,000 league minutes last season, scoring five goals and providing four assists along the way, Lukić has only played 925 minutes through the first 15 rounds of play, though he managed two goals in those scant minutes. Capable of playing a variety of midfield roles, including central-mid, attack-mid, and even defensive midfielder, Lukić would be an ideal plug-and-play depth piece for Mourinho's midfield; a yeoman rather than a showman.

Valued at €13 million by Transfermarkt, Lukić isn't expensive in the conventional sense, but for a budget-conscious team like Roma, you have to cut costs whenever possible. And if that means swapping a redundant piece like Kumbulla to shore up an area of need, Pinto may not bat an eye.