Roma vs. Ludogorets: Lineups & Game Thread

“The board is set; the pieces are moving. We come to it, at last, the great battle of our time.” It’s do-or-die time for Roma and their Europa League adventure. A win over HJK Helsinki last Thursday has Roma level on points with Ludogorets going into the final match of the group stages, with the Giallorossi needing to beat their Bulgarian opponents at the Olimpico to qualify for the knockout rounds.

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Roma go into the match having won four out of six in all competitions and are currently riding a two-game win-streak - so between the confidence that develops from that positive run of form, the news that Nicolo Zaniolo will be available for the match after he won his appeal of a three-match ban, and the promise of yet another packed Olimpico, all the pieces are in place for Roma to avenge their defeat against Ludogorets on the first matchday.

The lineups are in, so let’s see who’s been tasked with propelling Roma into the knockout rounds:

