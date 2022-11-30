World Cup Open Thread: Matchday 11

Although today may be a lot less stressful for Chiesa Di Totti’s American readers, there’s plenty of intrigue left in the last few days of the World Cup group stages. Two Giallorossi players may face off on the pitch as Nicola Zalewski’s Poland faces Paulo Dybala’s Argentina in a match that may be the deciding factor in which of their teams can advance to the knockout rounds. Beyond that marquee Poland-Argentina match, the rest of the teams in Groups C and D will be playing their final matches of the group; France is already through to the knockout rounds, but beyond that, it’s (nearly) anyone’s game.

If you like elimination games, today’s the day for you. Personally, I’ll be rooting for Paulo Dybala to simply make the pitch; anything beyond that is gravy for this fan whose loyalties lie with the US and Italy.

Tunisia vs. France

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Education City Stadium (Al-Rayyan)

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports, Go Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match and the French have already qualified for the knockout rounds.

Australia vs. Denmark

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Al-Janoub Stadium (Al-Wakrah)

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports, Go Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players in this match, though Cristian Volpato was reportedly offered a spot on the Australian National Team (he declined the Socceroos to pursue a place on the Azzurri long-term).

Poland vs. Argentina

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud)

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports, Go Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: Paulo Dybala and Nicola Zalewski face off! Hopefully, both of them make the pitch, as Dybala’s been riding the bench all tournament due to “tactical decisions” by Argentina Head Coach Lionel Scaloni, and Zalewski has only seen 45 minutes of play-time so far.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Stadium 974 (Ras Abu Aboud)

How to Watch: Fox Network, Fox Sports, Go Universo, Peacock (United States); TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS (Canada). Other locations.

Roma Interest: No Roma players on either Mexico or Saudi Arabia, but this match could prove critical for Roma’s Polish and Argentinian players; Group C is truly a wide-open affair!

Forza Dybala, Forza Zalewksi, Forza Roma!