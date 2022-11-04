Europa League, Matchday 6: Roma vs. Ludogorets

Filed under:
Nov 3, 2022, 2:39pm CET
November 4
Zaniolo Powers Roma Comeback Win Over Ludogorets: Recap & Highlights
It was a classic tale of two halves at the Stadio Olimpico tonight. After a dreary first half, Nicolo Zaniolo fueled a comeback for the ages, securing a place in the Europa League knockout round in the process.
November 3
Roma vs. Ludogorets: Lineups & Game Thread
Europa League, Matchday 6.
November 3
Roma Hosts Ludogorets in Decisive Europa League Match
The Giallorossi need a win against the Bulgarian side to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.