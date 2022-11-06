Roma vs. Lazio: Lineups & Game Thread

The first Derby della Capitale of the season is finally here. Both clubs go into the match on the heels of their respective Europa League campaigns going in completely opposite directions. Where Roma came back from a goal behind to win and advance to the knockout rounds, Lazio lost to former Europa Conference League finalist Feyenoord, a result that sees Lazio drop down into the knockout rounds of the ECL. An ironic development given Lazio’s penchant for knocking the ECL at every turn, the results add just a bit more fuel to the fire in advance of a massive clash.

Having said that, a win in today’s derby will not only give Roma bragging rights over their city rival but collecting all three points will keep Roma rooted in the top four and even see them into third place following Napoli’s win over Atalanta yesterday. With Lazio star players Sergej Milinković-Savić and Ciro Immobile ruled out by suspension and injury respectively, the pressure is on for the Giallorossi to take this one.

The lineups are in, so let’s see who’s been tasked with painting Rome red today:

Lineups

Roma

Lazio