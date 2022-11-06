Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 13: Roma vs. Lazio

Filed under:
Nov 2, 2022, 11:33pm CET
November 6
Roma 0, Lazio 1: Match Highlights
Roma fall in the Derby della Capitale after a disappointing display.
November 6
Roma 0, Lazio 1: Giallorossi Can't Overcome Ibañez Error
In yet another flat and uninspiring effort, Roma were done in by their own, as a costly Roger Ibañez error was the difference in a one-nil defeat to Lazio.
November 6
Roma vs. Lazio: Lineups & Game Thread
It’s Derby della Capitale day, folks!
November 5
Previewing the Derby della Capitale With Nick Dianni of Kicks & Picks Podcast
Nick joins us to give his insight on the Biancoceleste ahead of Sunday’s big match.
November 2
Across the Romaverse, #109: Volpato Vanquishes Verona, Derby Preview & More!
Special guest Nick Dianni of Kicks & Picks podcast joins us to discuss Roma’s win over Hellas and to break down the upcoming Derby della Capitale.