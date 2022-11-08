 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Across the Romaverse, #110: Derby Disappointment With Steve Ceruti of The Ringer

Roma’s 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Derby della Capitale was a tough pill to swallow, but we’re pleased to welcome Steve Ceruti of The Ringer to help us sift through the wreckage.

By ssciavillo
/ new
AS Roma v SS Lazio - Serie A Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images

Derby defeats are always tough to take, especially when Lazio isn't at full strength and still manages to leapfrog Roma, as was the case in Sunday's crushing 1-0 defeat. However, as hard as it is to talk about, these matches are perhaps the most important to discuss.

So, with Jimmy not called up for this episode, we brought in a special guest, Steve Ceruti of the Ringer, to help Brandon and I break down Roma’s loss to Lazio. We went over a number of talking points from the match, including:

  • Did Sarri out-Mourinho Mourinho?
  • Tammy’s continued scoring issues
  • Ibañez’s derby struggles
  • Roma’s issues finishing chances
  • Plus, we look ahead to the next two matches, post World Cup schedule, and the Europa League draw.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

In This Stream

Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 13: Roma vs. Lazio

View all 6 stories

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...