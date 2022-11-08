Across the Romaverse, #110: Derby Disappointment With Steve Ceruti of The Ringer

Derby defeats are always tough to take, especially when Lazio isn't at full strength and still manages to leapfrog Roma, as was the case in Sunday's crushing 1-0 defeat. However, as hard as it is to talk about, these matches are perhaps the most important to discuss.

So, with Jimmy not called up for this episode, we brought in a special guest, Steve Ceruti of the Ringer, to help Brandon and I break down Roma’s loss to Lazio. We went over a number of talking points from the match, including:

Did Sarri out-Mourinho Mourinho?

Tammy’s continued scoring issues

Ibañez’s derby struggles

Roma’s issues finishing chances

Plus, we look ahead to the next two matches, post World Cup schedule, and the Europa League draw.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: