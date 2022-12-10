 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Open Thread: Quarter-finals, Day 2

Who will be joining Croatia and Argentina in the semi-finals?

By BSanti
Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Wow, what a pair of games we were lucky to witness yesterday. Between Neymar’s mazy wonder goal, Croatia’s resilience, Argentina’s Mission for Messi, or the Netherlands' set-piece ingenuity, football fans may have been treated to the greatest quarter-final round in World Cup history. And the best part is that we get to do it all over again today!

With a titanic clash between England and France and a David-vs-Goliath matchup between Morocco and Portugal on the docket, there’s sure to be just as much drama and intrigue to come. Now let’s take a quick look at today’s matches.

Morocco vs. Portugal

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: Morocco has been a wonderful story, and no doubt the majority of neutrals will be rooting for the underdogs to become the first African nation to qualify for the semi-finals of the World Cup. But with Rui Patricio being the lone Roma player left in the tournament, Portugal is a no-brainer here for the Romanisti’s rooting interest. Plus, if Portugal wins, the dream of a Ronaldo v Messi final is still alive for another round.

England vs. France

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: Outside of ex-Roma man Jordan Veretout being on France’s roster, there really isn't much in the way of a Roma connection in this one. However, given the talent at each team’s disposal, this is no doubt the marquee tie of the quarter-finals. If anything, we can root for Mbappe to lay waste to England as retribution for leaving our boys Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham at home.

Enjoy the matches!

