World Cup Open Thread: Semi-Finals Day One

We’re getting down to the last couple matches of this World Cup, and with that, some clear storylines are barreling towards fascinating conclusions. Chief among those storylines (for Romanisti at least) is the continued absence of Paulo Dybala from the pitch for his Argentinian National Team. La Albiceleste are certainly not lacking for attacking talent (they have Leo Messi in their ranks, of course); still, Dybala is at worst the second-most-talented player in Argentina’s ranks, and you have to think that if Argentina want to win this thing, he’ll have to see the pitch at some point.

They head into today’s match prepared to face a Croatian team that has once again defied the odds to go deeper in the tournament than anyone could have anticipated. Giants of the game like England and Brazil are gone, as are rising squads like the United States and Spain; yet Croatia remains. That’s happened on the back of the likes of Dominik Livaković and Luka Modrić, both of whom has been linked to the Giallorossi from time to time. Even if their fairytale story ends today, they can be proud of how far they’ve gone in this tournament; still, doesn’t part of you want to see a Croatia-Morocco final?

Argentina vs. Croatia

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: Paulo Dybala, Paulo Dybala, where are you? If he doesn’t see the pitch before this tournament is done, assume that there will be at least a couple thousand Romanisti cursing out Lionel Scaloni. Former Roma player Leo Paredes is also a key part of this Argentina squad, so if you’re a fan of the Lovely Leo, you won’t be disappointed.

