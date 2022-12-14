World Cup Open Thread: Semi-Finals Day Two

This time around, both World Cup semi-final matches are David versus Goliath; Goliath won the first one, with Argentina dispatching Croatia with ease yesterday. Today, we get a match with even more intrigue than Modric versus Messi. Morocco and France have real-world history that Croatia and Argentina don’t, and with Morocco being the surprise of the tournament so far, you can bet your bottom dollar that most neutrals will be looking forward to The Atlas Lions punching their ticket for the final against Argentina at Lusail Stadium.

In the other corner, of course, we have a French National Team led by an Olivier Giroud looking to end his national career on a high note and a Kylian Mbappé looking to cement his status as the best player in the world. Both have been incredible during this tournament, and if Morocco wants to win, they’ll have to find a way to contain both Giroud and Mbappé, along with the other varied attacking and midfield talents that this incredibly deep Les Bleus side has brought to Qatar. If France advances to the final and can manage to beat Leo Messi and his Argentinian side, France will be a repeat World Cup winner - something that hasn’t happened since Pele’s Brazil repeated in 1962.

Wherever your allegiances lie, this’ll be a fascinating watch, so be sure to tune in this afternoon (East Coast time)!

France vs. Morocco

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: Well, this could be one of the most interesting matches this World Cup has seen, so even though there isn’t an explicit Roma interest, you should be watching this one.

