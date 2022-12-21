Across the Romaverse Podcast, #114: World Cup Wrap-Up, Totti vs. Messi & Roma Updates

After a brief layoff, Across the Romaverse is back to discuss what may go down as one of the most exciting World Cups in recent memory, particularly the heart-attack-inducing final between France and Argentina. Of course, this discussion led to several other interesting debates, including:

Was this the best final ever?

The best World Cup ever?

Why did Dybala play so little?

Messi vs. Totti? (This is a Roma pod, after all)

Listen along for all that and much more, including how this layoff will impact Paulo Dybala. And, as always, thank you for listening. We wish all of you a happy holiday season and look forward to bringing you more great content as the calendar turns to 2023!

