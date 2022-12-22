Report: Roma Making Progress on Potential January Transfer for Davide Frattesi

Just yesterday, when discussing the prospect of Roma signing free-agent midfielder Isco, we remarked on the cyclical nature of the transfer rumor mill. Whether by design or providence, Roma has always had a few players they couldn't shake free from—your Iscos, Memphis Depays, et al. Well, we may soon be able to add Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi to that list because the former Roma farm hand just cant seem to escape his boyhood club's affection.

As a local kid who shot up through Roma's youth ranks, Frattesi felt destined to follow in the footsteps of his idol, Daniele De Rossi. However, those dreams were dashed in 2017 when the then-18-year-old was sold to Sassuolo on a €5 million transfer. After a series of loan spells with Ascoli. Empoli and Monza, Frattesi burst onto the scene last year, logging nearly 3,000 league minutes during his rookie season, adding four goals and three assists for good measure.

Naturally, Frattesi has been the object of affection for several Serie A clubs, but with his heart tied to Roma, the Giallorossi may have an edge in the race for the 23-year-old's signature. While Roma and Sassuolo have danced around the subject for much of the past year, Sky Sport just dropped an exciting update:

Frattesi-Roma. Prossima settimana previsti incontri per una trattativa che si può chiudere a gennaio.

Segnali positivi.

Centrocampista ideale per giocare con Wijnaldum e in mezzo solo uno tra Matic e Cristante. In un centrocampo a tre con cambio di passo e dinamismo. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/Ebe1VLhHQG — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) December 22, 2022

According to the Italian broadcaster's reporting, Roma and Sassuolo will sit down next week to discuss a potential Frattesi transfer, which, per Angelo Mangiante's Tweet, could come together during the January transfer window. Mangiante speculates that José Mourinho and the Roma brass see Frattesi as the ideal complement to Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield, pushing one of Nemanja Matic or Bryan Cristante to the bench.

We're still a few weeks away from Roma's return to the pitch, and while he isn't likely to be donning the red and yellow of Rome on January 4th when the Giallorossi host Bologna, adding Frattesi to the mix would give the club's top four chances a shot in the arm.