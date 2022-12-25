Three Things I’d Like Roma to Receive on Christmas

It’s Christmas Eve and we’re still more than a week out from a return to league action for the Giallorossi, a realization in itself that feels like finding a lump of coal in your stocking.

It’s been quite the extended break from Roma, and outside of wishing for the season to resume come Monday, I can think of a few items to put on a Christmas wishlist to hold us over till then - ‘tis the season after all.

With that being said, let’s take a look at my Christmas Wishlist for Roma:

1. The Return of the King

Full disclosure, this wish is the most near and dear to my heart. The FIFA video-game franchise, soon to be renamed EA Sports FC after FIFA and EA failed to come to an agreement to continue their partnership, has been a form of stress-relief for this writer for some 20-odd years.

You would think winning the Treble with Roma in Career Mode, season after season, would get tiring but I’m happy to report that certainly hasn’t been my experience. When the title wins are few and far between for the club you support, you can easily get comfortable with the alternate reality that is Roma winning everything.

Unfortunately, Romanisti haven’t been able to play as their favorite club in some time now, at least, not in the truest sense.

August 2020 saw the club announce a long-term partnership with Konami, becoming exclusive to Konami’s PES franchise, which has since been rebranded into eFootball. As they’ve done with the other Serie A clubs that have entered into similar licensing agreements with Konami, i.e, Piemonte Calcio, EA has replaced Roma with Roma FC. Better than nothing, to be sure, but playing as Roma FC just doesn’t hit the same.

Of course, competition is healthy and I’m sure there’s a contingent of CdT readers who prefer eFootball to FIFA, but, it’s time. It’s time for Roma to come home.

And to Konami and eFootball, I say, “Authority is not given to you to deny the return of the King, Steward!”

2. The Next Phase of the Mourinho Renaissance

It wasn’t too long ago that Jose Mourinho’s stock was at an all-time low. Stints at Manchester United and Tottenham may not have been as successful as some of his previous spots, but as manager of Roma, Mourinho’s stock is beginning to bounce back in a big way, in no small part due to Roma’s Conference League victory. It’s with this in mind that the second item on our wishlist is to enter into the next phase of this Mourinho renaissance.

Look, you might be thinking, “If Jose’s stock goes any higher, he’ll leave Roma high and dry for Real Madrid.” And while there may be a point where that is true, all indications point to Mourinho wanting to win a Scudetto with Roma before embarking on the next stage of his career.

Personally, I would’ve loved to see Mourinho take the Portugal job and show you can successfully manage both roles, but with reports that Mourinho will turn down the opportunity and focus on Roma, our wish will have to manifest itself in some other way.

But to accelerate the process, we’ll need to get Mourinho some much-needed reinforcements, particularly in the midfield and in the goal-scoring department. Which leads us to the final item on our wishlist....

3. A Time Machine

Man, how cool would it have been to see Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi in their prime under The Special One. Of course, we know how things played out when they faced-off while Mourinho was managing Inter, but the idea of all three working together at the height of their powers is a mouth-watering proposition, and the inspiration for our last wish.

With all the talk of a Davide Frattesi deal and the rumor-mill linking Roma with a whole host of attacking options, what better Christmas gift for the Giallorossi than a time machine nestled safely under the tree for Jose to use and add some much needed reinforcement in the form of Totti and DDR?

Realistically, I’ll settle for Frattesi and Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, but hey - with those two legends in tow, Scudetto push, anyone?

A Merry Christmas to all who celebrate, and a Happy Holidays to all!