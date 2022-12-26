Reader Poll: Who Was Roma's Player of the Year in 2022?

The end of the year is always a time for reflection, and with such a busy year on the football calendar, 2022 left us with plenty of action to process. In addition to all the usual drama that comes along with domestic football, the past 12 months gave us extra servings of theatrics with Roma's march to the first-ever Europa Conference League title, a thrilling finish in the Women's European Championship, and an instant classic between Argentina and France in the recently completed World Cup, among many others.

And, as one would expect, life in the Eternal City was no less dramatic in 2022. From erasing a decades-long European trophy drought to the return of Nicolo Zaniolo to the emergence (and subsequent disappearance) of Tammy Abraham, there weren't many dull moments over the past 365 days.

With the calendar bursting at the seams with football in 2022, it may be hard to recall exactly who stood out for the Giallorossi this season. To help jog your memory, we've selected five finalists, and now it's up to you to decide who was Roma's Player of the Year for 2022.

So, without further delay, let's look at the finalists. Voting will remain open through Friday, December 30th, before we reveal the winner on New Year's Eve.

Player of the Year Candidates

For this exercise, we only included players currently with the club, so while Henrikh Mkhitaryan was a big piece of the puzzle last spring, he falls outside our purview here. Note: stats are inclusive of the calendar year—let's just hope my math was correct!

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Key Stats: 10 Goals, 12 Assists

Roma's captain wasn't always consistent in 2022, but when he was on, he was lights out, giving the Giallorossi a dynamic presence in midfield. Whether he was right on the striker's heels or playing a bit deeper, Pellegrini's passing, playmaking, and scoring were on full display in 2022.

Tammy Abraham

Key Stats: 19 goals, 3 assists

Don't let Abraham's slow start to the new season cloud your memory—Tammy Two Goals was lights out for most of the season. In the back half of the '21-'22 season, Abraham scored 15 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, bringing some much-needed swagger to Roma's attack. While we hope for a similar rebound in 2023, don't discount his torrid form in 2022, Roma would have been lost without him.

Chris Smalling

Key Stats: 45 appearances, 4 goals, 108 tackles + interceptions

Chris Smalling continued to defy father time 2022, serving as a mainstay for José Mourinho and the Giallorossi. With a wealth of experience behind him, Smalling brings a level of poise and sophistication to the position we haven't seen in decades. And what's more, given his height and sense of timing, he's become a bona fide scoring threat from the backline, scoring goals three league goals this season already.

Roger Ibañez

Key Stats: 44 appearances, 1 goal, 171 tackles + interceptions

As a defender just rounding into shape, Roger Ibañez provided agony and ecstasy in equal measure this season. The intermittent errors, poor reads, and rash challenges were still part of the Ibañez experience this year, but the deeper we got into 2022, the less frequently they appeared. With 2023 just around the bend, Ibañez is becoming what we suspected he'd be all along: an absolute menace.

Paulo Dybala

Key Stats: 12 appearances, 7 goals, 2 assists

We're stretching a bit with this one since he only signed this summer and missed a month of action, but can you look me in the eye and honestly say he's not Roma's best player? Didn't think so. Dybala's time in Rome has been brief, but it's been exemplary. Despite only playing 12 competitive matches for the Giallorossi, Dybala is Roma's leading scorer and the club's most dangerous threat on the ball.

Voting will remain open through Friday, December 30th. Check back in on New Year's Eve when we unveil the winner!