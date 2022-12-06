Across the Romaverse Podcast, #113: Listener Mailbag, Part II

Roma may be out of sight with this extended World Cup break, but the Giallorossi are never out of mind, at least for us Romanisti. To get us talking about all things Giallorossi, you all, our dear listeners, submitted plenty of excellent questions, letting us know what was on your mind during this Roma-less spell. After answering your inquiries last week, we’re back again to discuss many more.

We touch on plenty of topics, including:

a Dybala injury-proof set-up

the possibility of a back four

the great xG debate

what Roma needs to do to turn things around

Zalewski’s position

and much more

Thank you again for hitting us up with so many great questions to fill the Romaverse’s airwaves over this painstakingly long break.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: