Report: Roma Making Progress on Depay Transfer

With Tammy Abraham's almost inexplicable struggles and Paulo Dybala's recent absence, Roma's attack ground to a halt prior to the World Cup break. To his credit, José Mourinho tried to shake things up, mixing and matching Abraham, Andrea Belotti, Nicolo Zaniolo, and even youngster Cristian Volpato, and while there's talk of reinventing Dybala as a false nine after the break, the answer to Roma's problems may rest abroad.

As we mentioned last month, Roma's on-again, off-again pursuit of Barcelona's Memphis Depay, which dates back nearly six years, has resurfaced. With Depay struggling to live up to the hype that accompanied his 2021 free-agent signing, the multifaceted Dutch winger has been searching for a place to resurrect his career.

A few months shy of his 29th birthday, Depay isn't exactly wet behind the ears, but he could be an ideal change of scenery candidate. After floundering in Barcelona, Depay could be motivated to reclaim his place among the game's elite attackers. Moving to a club like Roma, where he'd be the number one scoring option, could be manna from heaven for Depay and the Giallorossi.

To that end, Barcelona paper Sport reports that while Roma faces stiff competition from the likes of Manchester United, they are considered the early favorites to land Depay, possibly as early as January. With his contract set to expire, Barcelona is eager to get anything for him, with some sources claiming Depay can be had for as little as €2 million. However, Sport claim Roma would prefer a six-month loan, which would, in turn, allow Depay to collect the remainder of his Barcelona salary.

While that's a matter for the clubs to hash out, the real sticking point is Depay's salary demands, rumored to be some €7 million per season, the wage he was seeking from Juventus over the summer. Sport claims that, with his desire to be the focal point of a new project, he could lower those demands to join José Mourinho in the Eternal City.

I'd still suggest we take this with a grain of salt, but feel free to let yourself dream of Depay and Dybala running wild in the final third.