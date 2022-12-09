 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Cup Open Thread: Quarter-finals, Day 1

Will we see an upset or have you already penciled in an all-South American semi-final?

By BSanti
/ new
Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

There’s nothing quite like World Cup knockout fixtures, is there? Whether it’s the single elimination component, the discourse on potential final matchups still on the table, or the upsets, the tension and drama are off the charts from start to finish.

No doubt this World Cup has seen plenty of drama thus far, and as we reach the business end of the tournament, you wouldn’t be surprised by a few more twists in the tale. With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at today’s matches.

Croatia vs. Brazil

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kickoff: 10:00 EST/16:00 CET | Location: Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: I think, as Romanisti, we should hope that Brazil continues to progress in this tournament and that every Brazil win motivates Roger Ibanez just that tiny bit more so that he can really be inspired to take his game to the next level. We’ll no doubt root for Alisson and Marquinhos as well, although that pairing does make you wonder what could’ve been...

Netherlands vs. Argentina

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kickoff: 14:00 EST/20:00 CET | Location: Lusail Stadium, Lusail

How to Watch: Fox Network, Telemundo, Fox Sports App (United States); RDS, RDS2, TSN 1, TSNGO, TSN2, TSN App, RDS App, TSN.ca (Canada); Other locations

Roma Interest: Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. While most of the world will be tuning in to see that other guy, Romanisti will be keeping an eye on the performance of one Memphis Depay, a player who played a starring role in the Netherlands’ Round of 16 victory over the United States and has been linked to Roma for the upcoming mercato.

Enjoy today's matches!

