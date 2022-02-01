 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Roma Winter Transfer Wrap-Up

Roma weren't terribly active this winter, but could less prove to be more?

AS Roma Unveil New Signing Sergio Oliveira

Now that January has come and gone, we can officially close the books on the 2022 winter transfer window, which gives us approximately 36 hours before we're inundated with summer transfer rumors. Roma didn't dominate the news cycle with Dusan Vlahovic-sized transfers, but thanks to the quick and shrewd work of Tiago Pinto and Betty Bavagnoli, both of Roma's senior teams got the pieces they needed to fight for a spot in next season's Champions League—and for the women of Roma, perhaps even a title chase.

From Denis Zakaria to Florian Grillitsch to Facundo Medina to Boubacar Kamara to Wout Weghorst to Seriño Dest, we certainly weren't starved for transfer rumors, but in case you missed any of the madness, never fear, we've got you covered.

Giallorossi Transfers

AS Roma Training Session

Incoming

  • Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto): Six-month loan with an option to buy
  • Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal): Six-month dry loan

Outgoing

  • Bryan Reynolds (KV Kortrijk): Six-month dry loan
  • Pau Lopez (Marseille): Permanent transfer
  • Federico Fazio (Salernitana): Permanent transfer
  • Riccardo Calafiori (Genoa): Six-month dry loan
  • Robin Olsen (Aston Villa): Six-month loan, option to buy
  • Borja Mayoral (Getafe): Six-month loan, Roma contract expires in June
  • Gonzalo Villar (Getafe): Six-month dry loan.
  • Riccardo Ciervo (Sassuolo: Six-month loan with obligation to buy

Giallorosse Transfers

AS Roma Women Unveil New Signing Emilie Haavi

Incoming

  • Emilie Haavi (LSK Kvinner): Transfer, signed through 2023
  • Beata Kollmats (Hacken FC): Transfer, signed through 2023
  • Emma Lind (Turbine Potsdam): Transfer, singed through 2023
  • Sophie Roman Haug (LSK Kvinner): Pending Transfer

Outgoing

Stay tuned this week as we take a deeper dive into Roma's transfer activity, look into the impending 2022 free-agent class, and much more!

