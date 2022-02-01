Roma Winter Transfer Wrap-Up

Now that January has come and gone, we can officially close the books on the 2022 winter transfer window, which gives us approximately 36 hours before we're inundated with summer transfer rumors. Roma didn't dominate the news cycle with Dusan Vlahovic-sized transfers, but thanks to the quick and shrewd work of Tiago Pinto and Betty Bavagnoli, both of Roma's senior teams got the pieces they needed to fight for a spot in next season's Champions League—and for the women of Roma, perhaps even a title chase.
From Denis Zakaria to Florian Grillitsch to Facundo Medina to Boubacar Kamara to Wout Weghorst to Seriño Dest, we certainly weren't starved for transfer rumors, but in case you missed any of the madness, never fear, we've got you covered.
Giallorossi Transfers
Incoming
- Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto): Six-month loan with an option to buy
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal): Six-month dry loan
Outgoing
- Bryan Reynolds (KV Kortrijk): Six-month dry loan
- Pau Lopez (Marseille): Permanent transfer
- Federico Fazio (Salernitana): Permanent transfer
- Riccardo Calafiori (Genoa): Six-month dry loan
- Robin Olsen (Aston Villa): Six-month loan, option to buy
- Borja Mayoral (Getafe): Six-month loan, Roma contract expires in June
- Gonzalo Villar (Getafe): Six-month dry loan.
- Riccardo Ciervo (Sassuolo: Six-month loan with obligation to buy
Giallorosse Transfers
Incoming
- Emilie Haavi (LSK Kvinner): Transfer, signed through 2023
- Beata Kollmats (Hacken FC): Transfer, signed through 2023
- Emma Lind (Turbine Potsdam): Transfer, singed through 2023
- Sophie Roman Haug (LSK Kvinner): Pending Transfer
Outgoing
- Allyson Swaby (Angel City FC): Permanent transfer
Stay tuned this week as we take a deeper dive into Roma's transfer activity, look into the impending 2022 free-agent class, and much more!
