Roma Winter Transfer Wrap-Up

Now that January has come and gone, we can officially close the books on the 2022 winter transfer window, which gives us approximately 36 hours before we're inundated with summer transfer rumors. Roma didn't dominate the news cycle with Dusan Vlahovic-sized transfers, but thanks to the quick and shrewd work of Tiago Pinto and Betty Bavagnoli, both of Roma's senior teams got the pieces they needed to fight for a spot in next season's Champions League—and for the women of Roma, perhaps even a title chase.

From Denis Zakaria to Florian Grillitsch to Facundo Medina to Boubacar Kamara to Wout Weghorst to Seriño Dest, we certainly weren't starved for transfer rumors, but in case you missed any of the madness, never fear, we've got you covered.

Giallorossi Transfers

Incoming

Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto): Six-month loan with an option to buy

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal): Six-month dry loan

Outgoing

Bryan Reynolds (KV Kortrijk): Six-month dry loan

Pau Lopez (Marseille): Permanent transfer

Federico Fazio (Salernitana): Permanent transfer

Riccardo Calafiori (Genoa): Six-month dry loan

Robin Olsen (Aston Villa): Six-month loan, option to buy

Borja Mayoral (Getafe): Six-month loan, Roma contract expires in June

Gonzalo Villar (Getafe): Six-month dry loan.

Riccardo Ciervo (Sassuolo: Six-month loan with obligation to buy

Giallorosse Transfers

Incoming

Emilie Haavi (LSK Kvinner): Transfer, signed through 2023

Beata Kollmats (Hacken FC): Transfer, signed through 2023

Emma Lind (Turbine Potsdam): Transfer, singed through 2023

Sophie Roman Haug (LSK Kvinner): Pending Transfer

Outgoing

Allyson Swaby (Angel City FC): Permanent transfer

Stay tuned this week as we take a deeper dive into Roma's transfer activity, look into the impending 2022 free-agent class, and much more!