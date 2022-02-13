Sassuolo vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but after a pair of controversial matches and still more rumors of lockerroom unrest, our beloved AS Roma feels on the verge of collapse. While José Mourinho, in his usual style, offered a frank assessment of the media's handling of this supposed feud, the story persisted throughout the week, giving a club that can ill afford one another potentially costly distraction.

While the Neroverdi have fallen from their perch as one of Serie A's perpetually surprising sides, as Mourinho warned in his pre-match press conference, Sassuolo are no slouches and possess a handful of technically gifted players perfectly suited to Alessio Dionisi's playing style.

A win today would put Roma even with their city rivals Lazio, while anything short of that could see the Giallorossi fall behind eighth-place Fiorentina, who have a game in hand over Roma as well.

The lineups are in, so let's see if Roma can tune out the noise and walk away with three points.

Lineups

Sassuolo

Roma