Sassuolo 2, Roma 2: Match Highlights

Man, this team really does blow hot and cold, don’t they? Riding a three-game win streak going into the Genoa match, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Giallorossi were finally about to get into a groove and go on an extended run, hopefully mounting a credible top-four challenge over the course of the second half of the season. Well, here we are, three games later and we’ve shifted back into doom and gloom mood, courtesy of today’s 2-2 draw to Sassuolo, Roma’s third straight game without a win.

As has often been the case this season, Roma looked sharp and in control for stretches in the match, but simultaneously experienced stretches where they looked overwhelmed by Sassuolo. A back-and-forth first half was punctuated with a Tammy Abraham penalty, a product of a handball in the box right at the end of the half. Any goodwill that goal created for the Gialorossi quickly dissipated on the other side of halftime, as Sassuolo equalized after two minutes, courtesy of a Chris Smalling own-goal.

Although Mourinho’s Roma has shown they kick it into gear this season after giving up a goal, it wasn’t meant to be in this match as Roma looked devoid of both ideas and inspiration, ultimately giving up a second goal to the hosts 25 minutes later. And despite Sassuolo going down a man with 13 minutes to play, giving Roma a great opportunity to get back into the game, it began to feel like a defeat was truly on the cards, as the Giallorossi’s performance up to that point left much to be desired. Thankfully, a Bryan Cristante header off a Veretout corner late in stoppage time salvaged a point for the Giallorossi, but even still, the result certainly leaves a bad taste in your mouth if you’re a Romanisti.

In case you missed any of the actions, enjoy the highlights below. If you want a deeper look, here is the extended highlight package.