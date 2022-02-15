Four Key Figures From Roma’s Last Gasp Draw Against Sassuolo

58%

As in the Giallorossi’s shot on target percentage. With the number of chances created that go begging, much has been noted about Roma's shot performance this season. In fact, just last week, I led with the team’s shot on target percentage as well because it was a measly 13% against Genoa. This week, though, despite being held to just one goal in the run of play, the Giallorossi kept Sassuolo keeper Andrea Consigli busy. Roma put 7 of 12 shots on target and forced Consigli to make six saves. The 12 total shots were short of the season average of 16 per 90 mins. However, the 58% on target was well above the season average of 28.8%. If the Giallorossi put that level of shots on target each week then things should improve on the scoreboard.

3.5

As in Conisgli’s Post Shot xG; the number of goals Consigli should’ve given up considering the shots he faced from the Giallorossi, who totaled 2.4xG in the match. Even subtracting Tammy Abraham’s penalty kick from the equation, which constitutes close to 1.0 to the equation, the other 2.5 or so shows that Consigli had an above-average match. The save while charging out at Felix, who had beaten two defenders, certainly springs to mind. The Sassuolo keeper had a hand (or two) in Roma dropping two points in this one.

5

As in the number of shots from Hamad Junior Traore. The Ivorian was a thorn in Roma’s side all night, directly contributing to the two balls that found the back of Rui Patricio’s net. Traore will only get credit for one goal, but he had one called back for a handball, tested Patricio on another, and it was one of his five shots that produced a Chris Smalling own goal. I know I underestimated Sassuolo’s attack minus Raspadori and Scamacca going into this one and Traore made me regret it. Similarly, Rick Karsdorp will have nightmares about Traore running down his flank.

24

As in the number of clearances by Sassuolo. I mentioned early the fact that Roma had fewer total shots than their 90-minute average. A large part of that comes down to the Neroverdi limiting the number of times Roma got into shooting positions by breaking up play early. The Giallorossi weren’t their sharpest in the build-up and Sassuolo took advantage of that. The combination of this and Consigli’s aforementioned strong play cost Roma dearly in this one.