Roma vs. Hellas Verona: Lineups & Game Thread

Watching Roma limp into a fixture with their legs hobbled is certainly nothing new, especially not when you consider the club essentially trains on a solid slab of concrete, but even by the Giallorossi's already absurd standards, José Mourinho's men enter this fixture at an extreme disadvantage. With as many as nine regulars potentially missing in action today, someone—anyone—is going to have to step up and contribute; a dicey proposition when you consider Mourinho's already stated disdain for his squad's lack of depth under normal circumstances.

But, once the whistle blows, no one is going to care about Roma's excuses. Whether they trot out a lineup of Primavera prospects or somehow recruit Michael Jordan and/or the Monstars, Roma just needs a win—full stop.

The lineups are in, so let's see if three points are soon to follow...

