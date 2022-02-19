Roma 2, Hellas Verona 2: Match Highlights

Can we even call that a tale of two halves? After an absolutely putrid first half from the Giallorossi, one in which Roma looked like your local, bottom-of-the-table, Sunday league team—a team that looked devoid of both a tactical game-plan and inspiration on the day—the second half was hardly much better, and you got the sense that it was about time to hit the panic button on the season. Luckily for Roma, they were bailed out late on by two goals from the kids, Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove, for their second consecutive 2-2 draw, and third consecutive draw overall in the league.

Unlike last week’s draw against Sassuolo, where Roma looked sharp and in control for significant stretches of the match, this match was anything but for the first 75 minutes or so, especially in the first half. For what seemed like the umpteenth time this season, Roma conceded within the opening 10 minutes of the match, forcing themselves to chuck the game-plan out the window once again and begin their pursuit of an equalizer. Unfortunately for the Giallorossi, their misery was compounded just fifteen minutes later when Verona added a second goal to their lead, hardly a surprising turn of events given how poor Roma were playing.

The second half wasn’t much better for Roma to start, and it wasn't until the introduction of Volpato that things began to turn, as the youngster was able to peg one back for the Giallorossi just minutes after his introduction. With a lifeline at their disposal, Roma finally began to kick things into gear, taking the game by the scruff of the neck to the point where an equalizer seemed like a near certainty.

And indeed it came, courtesy of a wonderful goal by Bove, who looked like he was gearing up for a cross only to rifle in the ball behind the defense, with the Verona goalkeeper frozen in place and unable to react. Despite now having all the momentum in the world, the Giallorossi, unfortunately, left it too little too late and were forced to settle for a draw. You get the sense that an extra few minutes of extra-time would’ve resulted in a Roma winner, but that’s the price you pay for leaving it till the death.

