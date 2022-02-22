Across the Romaverse Podcast, #78: The Kids Are Alright

It was another disappointing display from the Giallorossi, as Roma struggled to its third straight draw, dropping two more crucial points in the standings. Dropping points is nothing new to Romanisti in recent seasons, especially against teams below Roma in the standings. However, Saturday’s display was right up there with Bodo as perhaps the worst of the season, but this time around, quite a few of the regular starters put in the brutta figura rather than the reserves like in Norway.

To make matters worse Roma was playing with an extremely short bench due to injury, illness, and suspension. That may have actually been a blessing in disguise though as Mourinho turned to youth in the absence of many regulars. And as it turns out, the kids are alright.

Goals from Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove saved the day (or at least a point), so you know we’ll be talking plenty about Roma’s use of Primavera players. Plus, we’ll answer some questions on whether Roma’s current table position should be considered a failure. And, of course, there are Mourinho-related questions. Lastly, we close with perhaps the most important question in all the Romaverse: WHY?

So, thanks again for listening in and interacting with your questions. Be sure to weigh in on the topics discussed by commenting below or on Twitter.

