Spezia vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After drawing three of their past four matches in all competitions, including two straight thrilling but ultimately unfulfilling comebacks, José Mourinho and the Giallorossi are in dire need of three points today when they trek north to the shores of the Ligurian Sea. The usual off-the-pitch drama subsided somewhat this week, and with a few of his charges back in the fold, Mourinho should be better equipped to eke out a victory than he was last weekend against Verona when Roma were missing nearly a tenth of their roster.

Actually, check that; Mourinho is suspended, but the point remains the same: Roma needs three points today. With Milan, Napoli, Fiorentina, and Inter all dropping points above them on the table, the Giallorossi stand to make up a bit of ground in their Champions League chase, making a win today a necessity rather than a luxury.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

Lineups

Spezia

STARTING XI



Le undici Aquile scelte da mister Thiago Motta per #SpeziaRoma



Roma