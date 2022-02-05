Roma vs. Genoa: Lineups & Game Thread

With the latest international break over and the winter transfer window now closed, Roma can officially shift their focus to the second half of the season. After 23 rounds of play, José Mourinho and the Giallorosi are perched in fifth place, four points behind Juventus for the league's final Champions League place; a chase that became inordinately harder after the Old Lady landed Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria in the last week alone.

But that's a worry for another day. Here and now, Roma only has one concern: defeating the Genoa Cricket and Football Club. The Griffins, who are mired in 19th place, have nothing to lose and aren’t likely to shy away from today's challenge, but Roma has no such luxury. If they want to shrink the gap on Juve, then every single point matters.

The lineups are in, so let’s see if Roma can make it four straight victories!

Lineups

Genoa