ATR #77: Roma vs. Genoa Recap, or: Staring Into the Abisso

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: a major refereeing decision cost Roma points. On Saturday afternoon in the capital, Roma was certainly not at her best in attack against lowly Genoa, who disrupted the Giallorossi’s flow with a physical, low block defense that also pressed when Roma tried to build from the back.

It was a strategy that paid dividends in large part because the visitors’ 23 fouls only resulted in three bookings. It looked like the match was destined for a 0-0 draw until Nicolo Zaniolo put the Giallorossi ahead with a wonderful solo effort. That lead didn’t last long, though, as VAR intervened and negated the goal because of a foul by Tammy Abraham in the build-up.

It was a baffling decision for most viewers of the match, and especially frustrating for Roma and Romanisti who have seen refereeing decisions bite the Giallorossi multiple times this season. Understandably, then, the majority of the listener questions we received focused on Rosario Abisso.

We tackle those inquiries, along with a few on other topics following the Giallorossi’s 0-0 draw at the Olimpico. Thanks as always for listening in and interacting. Be sure to weigh in in the comments section below or on Twitter.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: