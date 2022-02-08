Inter Milan vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

After a disappointing and controversial 0-0 draw to Genoa this weekend, the Giallorossi face Inter Milan at the San Siro as they attempt once again to win their tenth Coppa Italia. There’s no doubt that Inter are Roma’s stiffest competition for the Coppa this year, and we’ll see if they have what it takes to push through to the semifinals against José Mourinho’s old side.

Lineups

Roma





Here's the team picked by Jose Mourinho for tonight's cup quarter-final - let's do this!

Inter