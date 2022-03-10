SBV Vitesse vs. AS Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

Regardless of what you think about the UEFA Europa Conference League, wrapping up the 2021-2022 season as the tournament's inaugural title holders would be quite a feather in Roma's cap. And besides, with a title drought approaching a decade and a half, beggars can't exactly be choosers. And while Roma suffered a few dings during the group stage, José Mourinho's crew rebounded to win the group, setting up their Round of 16 series against today's opponents, SBV Vitesse.

On paper, this matchup should be all Roma, but as we know all too well, the outcomes—even against supposedly inferior clubs—are decided on the pitch. Considering that, don't be shocked if Mourinho flexes Roma's attacking muscles in an attempt to grab an early away goal or two.

The lineups are in, so let's see how The Special One plans on vanquishing Vitesse.

Lineups

Vitesse

Roma