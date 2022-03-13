Udinese vs. Roma: Lineups & Game Thread

It may seem hard to believe, but after today's tilt against Udinese, there are only nine matches remaining on the 2021-2022 Serie A calendar. And for Roma, the previous 28 weeks have produced a series of thrilling highs and staggering lows that only the most ardent supporters could endure (or enjoy). While there were large swaths of the year where it seemed like Roma were content to use this season as a transitionary period under new manager José Mourinho, thanks to an incredibly impressive run as of late (more due to their increasingly gutty performances than an overwhelming display of attacking football) Roma are back in the thick of the Champions League chase.

As always, Roma could use a bit of help elsewhere on the table, but handling their business on the road against Udinese would keep the Giallorossi hot on Juve's tails for Italy's fourth and final Champions League spot, as well as keeping Roma temporarily ahead of Atalanta for a Europa League spot.

The lineups are in, so let's get down to business!

