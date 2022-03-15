 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #80: Roma Rallies Late in Udine to Salvage Draw

A late Pellegrini penalty salvaged a point for the Giallorossi, but there were plenty of issues to be discussed.

By ssciavillo
Udinese Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

At this point, this incarnation of Roma is what it is. A maddeningly inconsistent side that is frustrating behind belief, but has managed to escape defeat late in matches quite a few times. It avoids the agony of defeat often enough against the smaller sides but doesn’t always do enough to experience the thrill of victory.

The result is a disappointing draw against a lower half side like we saw on Sunday against Udinese. Roma dominated in many of the statistical categories, except the one that matters the most: the scoreboard. Those stats may look good on the surface, but they can also be misleading, as Roma did far from enough to pass the eye test.

So, with that in mind, we discussed just what is plaguing Roma in the grander scheme of things. Plus, we look ahead briefly to next weekend’s derby.

Thanks as always for your questions that helped shape the episode. And be sure to weigh in below on the topics discussed on the show.

