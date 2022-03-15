Across the Romaverse Podcast, #80: Roma Rallies Late in Udine to Salvage Draw

At this point, this incarnation of Roma is what it is. A maddeningly inconsistent side that is frustrating behind belief, but has managed to escape defeat late in matches quite a few times. It avoids the agony of defeat often enough against the smaller sides but doesn’t always do enough to experience the thrill of victory.

The result is a disappointing draw against a lower half side like we saw on Sunday against Udinese. Roma dominated in many of the statistical categories, except the one that matters the most: the scoreboard. Those stats may look good on the surface, but they can also be misleading, as Roma did far from enough to pass the eye test.

So, with that in mind, we discussed just what is plaguing Roma in the grander scheme of things. Plus, we look ahead briefly to next weekend’s derby.

