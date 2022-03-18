Roma Set to Face Bodø/Glimt in Conference League Quarterfinals

Bodø/Glimt aren't exactly on par with the Messi/Iniesta/Neymar/Suarez Barcelona teams of the mid-2010s, but given how difficult they made life for Roma during the Europa Conference League Group Stages, they might as well be. From Erik Botheim to Patrick Berg to Ola Solbakken, Roma fans become far more familiar with this tiny Norwegian club than we ever thought possible. Though to be fair to Bodø, they are the two-time reigning Norwegian champs, so perhaps we should have been warier of the threat they posed to Roma last fall.

Despite Bodø shellacking Roma by a combined 8-3 scoreline across their two group stage fixtures (including an ugly 6-1 beatdown), the Giallorossi still managed to win the group by one solitary point. Although thanks to Bodø's offensive explosion, Roma sported the second-worst goals conceded mark in the group—so this was by no means an easy slate of fixtures for Roma, despite our assumptions otherwise.

And, as luck would have it, Roma are set to face their new nemesis in the Conference League Quarterfinals after the draw was announced earlier today in Nyon, Switzerland:

After surviving a late onslaught from Dutch club Vitesse, Roma qualified for their third European quarterfinal in the past four years, following their legendary run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017-2018 and the seemingly forgotten run in last season's Europa League. For their part, Bodø had a slightly easier path to the UECL quarterfinals, edging past AZ Alkmaar by a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

While no specific kick-off times have been announced, the first leg will take place in Norway on April 7th with the return date at the Stadio Olimpico set for the following week on April 14th.

Should Roma push past Bodø over this two-leg contest, they will face the winner of the Leicester City-Marseille tilt, meaning Roma could potentially see their old friends Pau Lopez and Cengiz Ünder in the semis.

Roma's once sure-fire march to the final now seems anything but. It will take all of Roma's newfound resolve to dust off Bodø and move one step closer to ending their 14-year title drought.

Stay tuned!