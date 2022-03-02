Report: Roma Interested in MLS Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic

Apart from a defensive midfielder to shield the backline, Roma's summer transfer market ambitions remain under cloak and dagger. However, lest you think that uncertainty has ground the rumor mill to a half, think again. A day after linking Roma to Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, the football press is now connecting the Giallorossi to another talented young midfielder: Djordje Mihailovic.

A 23-year-old Jacksonville, Florida native, Mihailovic started his MLS career at the tender age of 18, making 17 appearances for the Chicago Fire during the 2017 season. Mihailovic would go on to log an additional 56 league appearances for Chicago before moving to Montreal last season. And that trip across the 45th parallel proved to be a boon for Mihailovic's career. In 34 appearances for Montreal last year, including 32 starts, Mihailovic scored four goals and chipped in a league-leading 13 assists.

And that breakout season didn't go unnoticed on the leeward side of the Atlantic Ocean, as a host of European clubs are reportedly interested in signing the €8 million-rated Mihailovic including Borussia Dortmund, Everton, Leeds, Bayer Leverkusen, the newly minted Newcastle United, and even our dear old friends in Atalanta.

And according to Jeunesfooteux.com, we can now add Roma to Mihailovic's list of suitors.

Roma haven't had much luck mining the depths of MLS’ talent pool, but if the cost truly is that low, Mihailovic's playmaking could be an intriguing addition to the Giallorossi's midfield, which is, depending on who you ask, the club's most glaring weakness. Mihailovic isn't likely to unseat Lorenzo Pellegrini as Roma's chief playmaker but with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jordan Veretout each facing uncertain futures in the Eternal City, Mihailovic could assume a pretty large role for Roma next season.

With silly season four months away, expect plenty more stories like this. However, if we view these rumors as a portent of things to come, then Roma GM Tiago Pinto may be looking at a complete overhaul of José Mourinho's midfield, with Pellegrini standing as the lone survivor.

As always, stay tuned!