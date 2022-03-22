Across the Romaverse Podcast, #81: Roma Lashes Lazio in Derby Delight

I don’t know about you, but I haven’t enjoyed a derby this much in a few seasons. Sure, Roma split the two meetings last season as well, but the win came in a meaningless late-season match. This one was just different.

It was complete and utter domination of Sarri-ball thanks to a tactical masterclass from José Mourinho and executed perfectly by the players. We’ll break it all down from the goals to player performances to what it means moving forward and more.

So, join us on the latest edition of ATR where we talk all things Derby della Capitale. As always we thank you for getting your questions in on the message boards and Twitter. We appreciate your support and love interacting with all of you.

In this episode we discuss the following topics:

The goals

What worked so well

The defensive solidity

Tammy’s record breaking goals

Pellegrini’s massive performance

Zalewski shines

Zaniolo sits

Mkhi continues to excel

What does it mean in the big picture?

The rest of the campaign

And looking ahead to next season

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: