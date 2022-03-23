Jorginho's Agent Admits He Could Return to Serie A, Roma One of Five Clubs Mentioned

As much as we hate thinking about Nicolo Zaniolo suiting up in the black and white stripes of Juventus next season, silly season cuts both ways. For every player we fear losing, there are fanbases all over the world who grasp just as tightly to their star players as we do Zaniolo. Now, Roma doesn't have the wherewithal to back a Brink’s truck up to Stamford Bridge to pry Jorginho away from, well, whoever purchases Chelsea this spring, but that didn't stop the rumor mill from dropping a juicy nugget earlier today.

On the spectrum of transfer rumor veracity, agent quotes rank somewhere between a player's child making up stories during show-and-tell and their in-laws telling intoxicated tales at a cocktail party, but Joao Santos, the representative for Chelsea ace midfielder Jorginho, admitted that his client could potentially return to Serie A.

While the 30-year-old midfielder remains tied to the Blues through 2023, with no traction on a contract extension, not to mention the club's sudden organizational uncertainty, Jorginho could soon leave Stamford Bridge, a place he's called home since leaving Napoli in 2018. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb at the recent Palermo Football Conference, Santos opened up on his client's future (translation via Football Italia):

Playing in Serie A is a dream for him and his heart remains here...As things stand today, he could play for four or five clubs: Milan, Inter, Juve, Roma or Napoli. There are many clubs interested in him. In the past I spoke to PSG, Barcelona and also Milan’s Ricky Massara. I don’t know if the Rossoneri are still interested, though. The fact remains, we can’t do anything now because Chelsea are not allowed to sell, buy or renew contracts. Jorginho has a contract until June 2023, after the World Cup we’ll see about working on a renewal.

Now, the extent to which Roma can convince Jorginho to choose the Eternal City over more well-heeled clubs like Juve and Inter likely depends on the combined salesmanship of Roma GM Tiago Pinto and manager José Mourinho, but there is little doubt that Jorginho would be a massive coup for Roma, a club currently attempting a massive midfield overhaul on the fly.

While he's now officially on the wrong side of 30-years-old, Jorginho has compiled 17 goals and four assists in 80 appearances in all competitions since the start of the 2020-2021 season, logging well over 5,000 minutes in the process. He may not be a spring chicken, but adding his class, expertise, and experience to Mourinho's midfield could potentially help Roma get over that fifth place hump and return to the glory days when qualifying for the Champions League was an expectation and not the pinnacle of some grand five-year plan.

As always, stay tuned!