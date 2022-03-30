Tammy Abraham Wins AIC's Player of the Month Award for March

Just last week, the Associazione Italiana Calciatori, the Italian footballer's player association, unveiled their 2021 Serie A Femminile Team of the Year; a list that included five Roma players, comprising nearly half the squad, but Roma's list of AIC honors didn't stop there. Earlier today, the AIC tabbed Tammy Abraham for their Player of the Month for March 2022, joining his Giallorosse colleagues on the list of recent AIC honorees.

During the month of March, Abraham logged a total of 416 minutes in all competitions, including five starts against clubs as varied as Atalanta, Vitesse, and Lazio. But the Player of the Month award isn't handed out for just showing up, so it's a good thing that Abraham managed four goals in that five-match stretch, including a brace in Roma's 3-0 derby win over Lazio on March 20th, the fourth brace Abraham has managed this season.

Thanks to his sensational form in March, Abraham's already impressive first season in Rome is quickly becoming the stuff of legend. In 44 appearances in all competitions, including a whopping 38 starts, Abraham has amassed 25 goals and five assists while logging over 3,300 minutes already. With performances like these, Roma's €45 million investment looks like money incredibly well spent, especially when you consider the fact Roma are reportedly dissuading potential suitors with a rumored €100 million price tag on their 24-year-old star striker.

Any way you slice it, Roma knocked it out of the park with this signing. Tammy Abraham has met and exceeded expectations during his first season with the Giallorossi—and he's only just begun!