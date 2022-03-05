Roma vs. Atalanta: Lineups & Game Thread

They may be missing the man in charge, but even with José Mourinho suspended, Roma must find a way to scrape out a victory over fifth-place Atalanta. After their surprising 4-1 win over the Goddesses in December, it seemed like the Giallorossi were primed for a dramatic turnaround. After all, if they could topple Atalanta in such dramatic fashion, what was to stop Roma from launching a genuine assault on the top four?

Well, quite a bit as it turned out. Thanks to a series of injuries, Covid diagnoses, and more than a few suspensions, Roma has been all over the map since that fateful December evening, looking strong and composed against clubs like Lecce and Empoli while losing in heart-breaking fashion to Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan.

However, thanks to a few kind results around the league, Roma finds themselves back in the thick of the Champions League chase, and a win today would put the Giallorossi on 47 points with 10 matches remaining—well within shouting distance of Europe's most glamorous club competition.

The lineups are in, let's get down to business!

Lineups

Roma

Ecco la formazione scelta da José Mourinho per #RomaAtalanta



DAJE ROMA DAJE! #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/S9e1gbt60L — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) March 5, 2022

Atalanta