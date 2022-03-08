Across the Romaverse Podcast, #79: Roma Sweeps Atalanta

Wins against the fellow Seven Sisters of calcio have been few and far between for Roma over the last two seasons. In fact, there have been only two. Just two in over 20 matches since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. After none last season under Paulo Fonseca, Roma has at least had some success against their rivals for European places this season. Or should I say, against a rival for European football: Atalanta.

If you asked most Romanisti which of the other big sides Roma would have the most success against this season, few probably would have predicted La Dea. But, after Saturday’s 1-0 victory at the Olimpico, Atalanta has become Mourinho’s favorite whipping boy early in his Roma managerial tenure.

The win means the Giallorossi completed the season sweep over La Dea to the tune of a 5-1 aggregate scoreline without giving up a goal to its vaunted attack. So, in this week’s episode, Jimmy and I break down Saturday’s match and try to pinpoint exactly what it is about Atalanta that made them the perfect opponent for Mourinho’s Roma.

In this episode we discuss:

Why Atalanta?

The performances of Kumbulla, Mkhi, and Zalewski

Abraham’s success

European Aspirations

ECL Approach

Listener Qs

